Boston College Eagles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania is known as a hotbed for high school football talent but not so much in baseball. That could change this summer because of a student at North Allegheny High School who could hear his name called early in the Major League Baseball draft.North Allegheny senior Cole Young has been a known commodity in the baseball world for years. As a freshman, he accepted a scholarship to play shortstop at Duke. But in the past few years, he's drawn a lot of attention from the pro ranks and will need to decide which route he takes this...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO