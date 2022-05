BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Buffalo’s East Side, we’re beginning to learn more about the victims of this tragedy. The brother of 32-year-old Roberta Drury confirmed to News 4 that his sister was killed in Saturday’s shooting. Drury was adopted and lived with family in Buffalo. […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO