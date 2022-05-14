ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rangers attempt to conclude comeback in Game 7 vs. Penguins

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The New York Rangers exceeded expectations during a spectacular regular season and highlighted one of the best seasons in team history by earning 54 of their 110 points via 27 comeback wins. The ability to rally also earned New York coveted home-ice advantage in the first round for Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex

Meyers (shoulder) played designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The game action was Meyers' first since November shoulder surgery. He still has steps to take before he's ready to return to the big-league roster, but it looks as though he could be nearing a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Heads to bench Monday

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Knapp saw sporadic playing time while serving as the Pirates' backup catcher early in the season, and he hit just .129 with a double, two runs and two RBI over 11 games during the first month and a half of the year. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Tyler Heineman was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Jeff Carter
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny shortstop Cole Young is a top MLB Draft prospect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania is known as a hotbed for high school football talent but not so much in baseball. That could change this summer because of a student at North Allegheny High School who could hear his name called early in the Major League Baseball draft.North Allegheny senior Cole Young has been a known commodity in the baseball world for years. As a freshman, he accepted a scholarship to play shortstop at Duke. But in the past few years, he's drawn a lot of attention from the pro ranks and will need to decide which route he takes this...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Will ramp up quickly

McCutchen is expected to get back up to speed quickly once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. McCutchen has been on the IL since May 7, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to be back in action for the Brewers shortly after he's cleared to return. "It'll be a quick ramp-up," said Counsell. "This is not a long process for him to get back ready but we have to get him back in the building." The former MVP was hitting .240 with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored through 25 games prior to landing on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The New York Rangers#The Washington Capitals
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Belts fourth home run

Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs during Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Tigers. The 32-year-old had only two hits over his past eight games, but he produced his first three-hit effort of the season Tuesday. Kiermaier has a .200/.250/.378 slash line with four home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases through 32 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Serves as defensive replacement

Kiermaier (knee) went 1-for-1 with a stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays. Kiermaier was held out of the lineup Sunday after fouling a ball off his knee in the previous game. However, he entered the matchup in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement and subsequently stole his third base of the campaign. Apparently healthy, Kiermaier is likely to get regular playing time so long as Manuel Margot (hamstring) remains on the injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Won't return Wednesday

McCutchen (illness) won't be activated from the COVID-19 injured list for Wednesday's series finale versus Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder was scheduled for a full workout Tuesday, and the team apparently wants to give him a couple more days to keep ramping up before he rejoins the active roster. McCutchen is now expected to be activated for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Back at Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He was up to serve as a spot starter for Saturday's doubleheader, and with the Angels already having six starters ahead of him on the depth chart, he will go back to Triple-A to await another chance to help the big club. He has logged 9.2 scoreless innings with four hits, eight walks and eight strikeouts over two appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Moves down to minors

Medina struck out three and worked around one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in his most recent appearance at Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday after the Mets demoted him May 9. New York plans to deploy Trevor Williams and Taijuan Walker as its starting pitchers in some order...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Recalled from Triple-A

Nogosek was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. The 27-year-old was optioned to Syracuse on Thursday, but he'll return Tuesday to operate as the Mets' 27th man for the doubleheader against St. Louis. Nogosek has made one appearance in the big leagues this year, tossing three scoreless innings while walking two batters and striking out three versus the Nationals on May 11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Rehab assignment moves to Dayton

Votto (illness) will continue his rehab assignment at High-A Dayton on Tuesday. Votto began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI, three walks and two strikeouts over two games. The Triple-A club is traveling to Nashville this week, so the 38-year-old will stay closer to home to continue his rehab in Dayton. Manager David Bell is hopeful that Votto will be able to rejoin the Reds for their weekend road trip in Toronto.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy