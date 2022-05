PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Heart of Worship Church (HOW) in Pineville has purchased the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant operates out of. The two parties were recently in a land dispute after the church put up a fence on what they believed was the property line between the church and the restaurant. The fence limited parking and blocked the drive-thru and handicap entrance to the restaurant and was eventually torn down by a fed-up passerby.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO