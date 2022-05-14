Former Mets first round pick Kumar Rocker joins ValleyCats

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON (AP) - Nick Pivetta pitched a two-hitter, Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run, Rafael Devers added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Wednesday night in the rubber match of their three-game series.It marked the first complete game by a Red Sox pitcher since Chris Sale on June 5, 2019, at Kansas City. It was the first at Fenway Park since Rick Porcello against the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, 2018. Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez added RBI singles for Boston, which took two of three...

