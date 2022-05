Black family says they want justice after their 18-year-old son was racially targeted at a party. They claim the 16-year-old at the time became intoxicated and fell asleep. According to the parents, while the boy was unconscious, the N-word, white supremacist symbols and racial slurs were written on his head with a sharpie and he was draped in a confederate flag. Photos were taken of those acts and posted to social media. The family is searching for answers and justice after they believe their son racially targeted.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO