Dan Campbell: "We don't want to draft floaters' for the Lions

Last year, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell declared the Lions have a “no turd” policy. At Saturday’s press conference before the team’s rookie minicamp, Campbell dropped reference No. 2 on what he wants from his team.

There will be no floaters in Detroit either.

“I couldn’t ask for more as a head coach than what Brad (GM Brad Holmes) has done, last year and this year,” Campbell told reporters. “We share the same vision. We said that from day one. But we’ve always said we’re going to get the type of guys that match what we’re about, and that is a gritty group of guys that love ball. And by the way, they’re explosive athletes.”

Campbell continued and dropped his signature moment from the presser.

“I think when you get that combination of those types of players—we were talking last night, we are trying to avoid floaters. We don’t want to draft floaters.”

Coach Campbell quickly elaborated.

“A floater is a guy who gets here and he’s just kind of, there he goes, he’s just in the open ocean. We want guys that are highly competitive, and they love ball. They’re not going to be perfect. They might not always say the right things. They mean well, but boy they love ball. They’ll do anything for it and do anything for their teammates. In that regard, I’m elated with the guys that we have and the vision, keeping the vision with where it’s been and where it’s going.”