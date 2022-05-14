ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell: "We don't want to draft floaters' for the Lions

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmcjQ_0feLWq8700

Last year, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell declared the Lions have a “no turd” policy. At Saturday’s press conference before the team’s rookie minicamp, Campbell dropped reference No. 2 on what he wants from his team.

There will be no floaters in Detroit either.

“I couldn’t ask for more as a head coach than what Brad (GM Brad Holmes) has done, last year and this year,” Campbell told reporters. “We share the same vision. We said that from day one. But we’ve always said we’re going to get the type of guys that match what we’re about, and that is a gritty group of guys that love ball. And by the way, they’re explosive athletes.”

Campbell continued and dropped his signature moment from the presser.

“I think when you get that combination of those types of players—we were talking last night, we are trying to avoid floaters. We don’t want to draft floaters.”

Coach Campbell quickly elaborated.

“A floater is a guy who gets here and he’s just kind of, there he goes, he’s just in the open ocean. We want guys that are highly competitive, and they love ball. They’re not going to be perfect. They might not always say the right things. They mean well, but boy they love ball. They’ll do anything for it and do anything for their teammates. In that regard, I’m elated with the guys that we have and the vision, keeping the vision with where it’s been and where it’s going.”

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions Offense Is Going To Be Pretty Good

Some very bold words were spoken here by our newest host, David Pyke. David Pyke: As far as I’m concerned, I’m drinking the Kool-Aid a little bit here, but I think this offense from top to bottom could be a top 10 offense. I want to say that right now. I think it can be a top 10 offense. We’ve got one of the best offensive line units in the game right now. No, one’s going to dispute that.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: How legend Deion Sanders convinced Lions EDGE James Houston to switch positions at Jackson State and make the NFL

“Getting one of your star players to believe there’s a ceiling much higher at one position than another can be hard to see.”. That’s the intro, narrated by Snoop Dogg, for the section of a documentary on Jackson State football that features Lions draft pick James Houston. The “Coach Prime” series follows Tigers head coach Deion Sanders as he traverses his first season as a college football coach.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding. The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip. However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along. Cleveland.com's...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floaters#For The Lions#American Football
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

There’s A Reason To Hope In The Detroit Lions

Nick Bradley: Hope. It’s so hard to look at the schedule and not feel good that we play the Packers, obviously, you got to play them twice. And outside of the Patriots, there’s nobody on the schedule, I guess the Bills are a tough one as well. But outside of those three teams, it’s like the Jaguars, we’re getting the Jets, we’re getting the Giants, we’re getting the Seahawks, all these teams who I have zero fear of.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jerry Jones thinks he could get $10 billion for Cowboys, but says he will 'never sell' the team

The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.
DENVER, CO
On3.com

Former Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick signs with Detroit Lions

Natrez Patrick is getting another chance at sticking on an NFL roster. On Monday, the Lions announced the signing of the former Georgia linebacker on Twitter. “#Lions have signed OLB Natrez Patrick and waived OLB Jessie Lemonier,” tweeted Detroit. Patrick had an impressive career with the Bulldogs, leading the...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy