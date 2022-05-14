Curfew in Milwaukee for those 21 and under on Saturday and Sunday night
By Reese Seberg
Following a violent end to the Buck’s game Friday night, a curfew for those 21 and under has been put into place for the remainder of the weekend. Mayor Johnson announced the curfew during a press conference on...
MILWAUKEE – Police are asking for help from the public in location a “critically missing” woman. 34-year-old Juliet Acosta was last seen near South Union Street and West Arrow Street on April 29th. She’s described as standing five feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Criminal charges have been filed against two men injured in connection to one of the shootings in downtown Milwaukee Friday night. According to the complaint, 29-year-old Otis Green and 20-year-old Jeremiah Fraylon have both been charged with multiple counts of illegally carrying a firearm. The criminal complaint states both Green...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man’s face in a 2019 racist attack. A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson & Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman are bringing their anti-reckless driving message to some of the youngest among us. The duo, joined by Milwaukee Public School Administrators, addressed 6th grade students who, as part of a school assignment, wrote letters to the Mayor’s Office offering solutions to the city’s reckless driving issues.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A man who blamed his grandmother’s slaying on the “cartel” has been found guilty of killing her in Fond du Lac County. Thirty-three-year-old Gregory Spittel was convicted late Monday of second-degree reckless homicide and several other charges. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel was upset with his grandmother, 75-year-old Carole Foreman, for giving information to police which resulted in his arrest. The attack happened on Aug. 23, 2019, in the city of Waupun. A criminal complaint says Spittel hit Foreman, causing her to fall and hit her head on the concrete basement floor. He asked a neighbor to call 911 the next day. Foreman died at the hospital several days later of multiple blunt force injuries.
MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department says an off-duty officer from Cleveland, Ohio, is the one that shot and killed a 17-year-old man overnight Sunday. According to MPD, the off duty officer, who has not been identified, was the victim during an attempted armed robbery around 12:20 a.m. Sunday near 17th and Vliet. The officer fired at his alleged assailants, striking, and killing one of them.
Members of the Sijan family gathered at the unveiling of the new roadway sign commemorating fallen Vietnam fighter pilot and Milwaukee native Lance Peter Sijan. “I have been the gatekeeper of my brothers legacy for decades,” said his sister Janine Sijan. Janine, her daughter and her grandchild were all...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating eight other candidates and a party establishment that had tried to head off his nomination over fears that he is too extreme to win the general election in the presidential battleground. Mastriano, a...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is trying to stay out of the bitter political fight over her hire. Mnookin addressed Wisconsin reporters for the first time via Zoom from her office at UCLA’s law school on Tuesday. Asked repeatedly for her reaction to Republican critics painting her as a liberal and GOP threats to restrict UW’s funding if she remains chancellor, she said only that she’s willing to talk to anyone.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents have selected UCLA’s law school dean to lead UW-Madison. The regents announced Monday that they have picked Jennifer Mnookin to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Mnookin has served as dean of the School of Law at UCLA since 2015. She also has served as a law professor at the University of Virginia. She holds a law degree from Yale. Mnookin beat out four other finalists for the job, including UW-Madison Provost John Scholz; Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor; and Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost. Mnookin will start her job at UW-Madison on Aug. 4.
