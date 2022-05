FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - There were some concerns after Fort Worth police were called to The International Leadership Academy after getting reports of a stabbing/cutting. It was just after 10:30 a.m. when officers were sent to ILTexas East Fort Worth K-8, in the 5900 block of Boca Raton, where they discovered the incident involved two students. Police say the kids, a boy and girl between the ages of 10 and 12, were playing and one of them had a knife. At some point the pair got into what police call a 'minor altercation' and the girl cut the boy on his knee.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO