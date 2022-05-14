ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Semi Truck Collides With Train In Claremore

By News On 6
 4 days ago
A semi truck was hit by a train after the truck stopped on the tracks Saturday afternoon in Claremore.

The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m.

According to Claremore police, while the truck was stopped, a car was making a turn in front of the truck. The other vehicle's turn caused a delay and allowed for the crossing bars and crossing bells to sound as the train neared.

The driver of the semi was able to get out of the truck before the train arrived.

Authorities said no one was injured in the wreck.

No citations have been issued at this time.

Claremore police are continuing its investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Former Maine police officer dies in Oklahoma crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Maine police officer died following a car crash Sunday morning in Oklahoma. Lara Sarett, 26, previously served as an officer in Hallowell, Maine, before leaving for Oklahoma "to pursue her dream of being a lawyer," a Facebook post from the Hallowell Police Department states.
HALLOWELL, ME
KTUL

Alleged serial burglar arrested by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man accused of burglarizing at least three stores in Tulsa was arrested by police early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a store alarm at a Cricket Wireless near 41st and 129th East Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and discovered a window broken out with a large rock lying nearby.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dead after 'large gun battle,' Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man is dead following what police believe was a "large gun battle" overnight. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to Love More Hookah on East Admiral about the shooting. In a parking lot, officers found a wounded man and dozens of shell casings, evidence that “a large gun battle occurred,” according to police.
TULSA, OK
