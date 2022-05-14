Semi Truck Collides With Train In Claremore

A semi truck was hit by a train after the truck stopped on the tracks Saturday afternoon in Claremore.

The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m.

According to Claremore police, while the truck was stopped, a car was making a turn in front of the truck. The other vehicle's turn caused a delay and allowed for the crossing bars and crossing bells to sound as the train neared.

The driver of the semi was able to get out of the truck before the train arrived.

Authorities said no one was injured in the wreck.

No citations have been issued at this time.

Claremore police are continuing its investigation.