JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York is eerily familiar to Louisville. In 2018, a white gunman targeted and killed two Black shoppers at the Jeffersontown Kroger. Gregory Bush entered the store and killed 69-year-old Maurice Stallard, who was shopping for school supplies with...

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO