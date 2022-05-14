ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta tosses a gem against Rangers on Friday

By Alex Murphy
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLyEd_0feLUVrO00

Nick Pivetta, starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, earned the win against the Texas Rangers on Friday, silencing the Rangers offense over seven innings of work.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The month of April was a tough one for Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, giving up 15 earned runs over 16.1 innings of work. Just once did the right-hander work into the sixth inning.

However, Pivetta has turned the corner in May, having given up just four runs in 17.1 innings of work to date. That includes his last start against the Texas Rangers, where he gave up one earned run and three hits in seven innings.

He pitched to contact in the game, needing just 85 pitches to get through his seven innings on the day. His four strikeouts were low for a power pitcher who can get swings and misses frequently.

However, going back to the contact, Pivetta induced six groundouts on the day and had three six-pitch or more at-bats on the night.

Pivetta mainly used his fastball, throwing it 46 percent of the time. He sat around 93 while touching just above 94 on the day.

His knuckle curve was the most effective pitch of the four he used on Friday, getting nine called strikes and three swing-and-misses among the 27 he threw.

Right now, the Red Sox have struggled when it comes to consistent starting pitching, so to have one of their cornerstones last season in Pivetta pitching well is a great sign moving forward.

Having given up just one earned run over his last 13 innings of work, Pivetta looks to be getting into a groove, which will be key for him.

Last season, Pivetta had one similar stretch to this most recent run of form between two starts in early August, where he gave up one earned runs and four hits over 12 innings.

The Red Sox have two more games in Arlington to finish up the series before welcoming the Houston Astros to Fenway Park on Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland A's fans staying home in droves; Coliseum attendance plummets

OAKLAND -- All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors as they kick off the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night in San Francisco, while the city the Warriors left behind is also getting some attention for the lack of eyes. The Oakland Athletics are now averaging just over 8,000 fans per game - down from more than 20,000 in 2019 - and the empty seats are becoming something of a spectacle.    "I moved here in 1980," said  Mary Ann Waterman as she arrived at Wednesday's matinee at the Oakland Coliseum. "Billy Martin was the manager. I've been A's fan ever since....
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pivetta
Hoops Rumors

Kyle Lowry out, Marcus Smart probable for Heat-Celtics Game 2

The Heat and Celtics have released their latest injury updates for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup on Thursday. Miami’s Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out again for Game 2 after missing Game 1. Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are both listed as questionable with hamstring issues, but each has appeared in all 12 postseason games to this point, so it would be surprising if they’re unavailable on Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
164
Followers
52
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy