Shreveport, LA

Abortion rights supporters hold 'Bans Off Our Bodies' march in Downtown Shreveport

By Misty Castile, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

On Saturday, a group of abortion rights supporters gathered in Downtown Shreveport as part of the nationwide "Bans Off Our Bodies" movement.

The march was part of a day-long, national event to speak out against the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The event was organized by groups including Women's March, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, UltraViolet, MoveOn, the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Abortion Rights Action League.

“We’re coming together this weekend with a powerful message for those who wish to control our bodies and our futures: Keep your bans off our bodies," Planned Parenthood national organizing director Brianna Twofoot told USA Today.

"Unfortunately we live in a world where people like to associate abortion in a negative light with a negative stigma and somebody making a decision about their life and how their life goes, there is nothing wrong with that," said Haley Brand who attended the Shreveport rally.

Earlier in the week, Louisiana's state House gutted a controversial abortion bill that could have charged women who abort their pregnancies with murder. The bill would also have defined life at fertilization and not implantation, meaning most forms of birth control and in-vitro fertilization would have become illegal.

An amendment removed language that criminalized mothers and instructed the state to ignore any federal law making abortion legal.

Misty Castile is the editor of the Shreveport Times. You can reach her at mcastile@gannett.com or on Twitter at @castilemisty.

Henrietta Wildsmith contributed to this story.

Joyce Sepulvado
4d ago

birth control, outside of abortion should always be the Plan A. Live with this simple act first and foremost. No bloodshed. There are more than one way to practice birth control, men and women can live responsible.

