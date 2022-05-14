ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

The Villages Nurses Club presents scholarships to local students

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Villages Nurses Club awarded three scholarships at their annual Nurses Week luncheon on Tuesday at the Savannah Center. John Johns was the recipient of the 2022 Villages Nurses Club Scholarship...

www.villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Mary Harless Spurlock

Mary Harless Spurlock, age 94, of Villages, Florida died there Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia and came to Lady Lake in 1990 from West Virginia. Mrs. Spurlock was retired as a contract specialist with the U.S. Corps of Engineers after 30 years of service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

We’re No. 1!

The Villages’ popularity has again propelled it to the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the nation for the past 10 years. The population here has grown 33.4% from 2012-21, U.S. Census Bureau data shows, bringing more shopping, restaurants, health care, entertainment and other amenities to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “It’s the proverbial rising tide,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Karen Ann Good

Karen Ann Good, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, died May 11th, 2022. She was born October 24th, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to Karl and Helen (Bitz) Schassberger. On October 13, 1990, she married Larry Good in Sylvania, Ohio. He proceeded her in death on February 20th, 2010. Karen was retired from Promedica Toledo Hospital and lived her retirement years in The Villages, Florida with her life partner Don McCarthy. She enjoyed many activities including travel cruises, playing bridge and mahjong, dancing in The Village Squares and attending social outings at the American Legion trying to win the Queen of Hearts drawing. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at The Villages Hospital and with The Village Angels-local Autism Support Group. Karen’s courtesy and giving spirit along with her welcoming smile and conversation will be missed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Joyce Ann Doig

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Joyce Ann Doig (nee McOsker) on May 13, 2022. Joyce was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Her family moved to Manhasset, NY when Joyce was a child. She spent many summers with her grandmother back in Oak Hill. Joyce married David Doig before settling in Northport, NY and together they raised four children: David, Robert, Merri-Beth, and Peter. Joyce and Dave were very active with their children’s school activities. As the children grew older, Joyce returned to Nursing school and completed her A.S. degree in Nursing. Joyce enjoyed a full Nursing career as a Maternal/Child bedside nurse until her retirement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Gov. DeSantis announces fund to help students get nursing degrees

Gov. Ron DeSantis picked Seminole State to announce a chunk of change in the state budget specifically to reduce the nursing shortage -- $125 million in all. "Will financially reward colleges and universities for excellence in nursing education programs, based on their student performance. Institutions will use these earned dollars to invest in their programs," DeSantis said.
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

EDEN Living to Build BTR Community in Florida

Located in Wildwood, Fla., the 130-unit project is slated for completion in fall 2023. EDEN Living is continuing to expand its build-to-rent community presence with a new project in Wildwood, Fla. The firm is planning to start construction on Eden Village, a 130-unit apartment community, in June. EDEN Living acquired...
WILDWOOD, FL
hernandosun.com

Great Life Church and Voices ministry plans for a human trafficking shelter in Hernando

It is the life’s mission of Laurianna Doire to give a voice to victims of human trafficking. In doing so, she has se a goal to have a brick and mortar safe-house and educational center for those who are victims of human trafficking. Now with the help of her associates at Great Life Church in Brooksville, her voice will join the many others in a rousing chorus to help trafficking survivors across the state. Doire is the director of Voices, which is a locally based non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to help those who have fallen victim to this heinous crime. Voices is a ministry of Great Life Church, which is headed by Pastors Stephen and Ellen Bilsborough. Voices’ mission is to meet these girls right where they are in life & come alongside them. They want to give them hope and a future to celebrate. Their goal is to build a safe home in the county to be able to bless them, offer life skills classes, dance classes, an equestrian center, and holistic therapy, among other things. They are seeking to be a main source of light in the community.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake commissioner changes vote on apartments at Spanish Springs

The Lady Lake Commission has voted to reconsider apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. Commissioner Ed Freeman on Monday called for his fellow commissioners to reconsider the topic at the June 6 meeting. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former...
LADY LAKE, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival Is Always Free, Fun And Fabulous! (June 4)

The Caribbean American Association of Lake County presents the Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival funding for scholarships and the Lake Steel Band each summer. The 9th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Waterfront Park. This year’s 9-hour one-day festival will feature a jerk cook-off competition, live music, cultural entertainment, an expanded Kid’s Zone as well as Caribbean and American foods. This free festival is open to the entire community and will open at noon.
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

Joanne Mary Barber

Joanne Mary Barber, age 68 of Katy, Texas, was passed into the arms of the Lord in Lady Lake, Florida, on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida, on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., to be followed by with a Rosary. Both events will be livestreamed.
LADY LAKE, FL
irei.com

Thompson Thrift Residential to develop luxury 320-unit multifamily community outside Orlando

Thompson Thrift Residential has plans to develop Canter, a 320-unit class A multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Ocala, Fla. Equity capital for the development was provided from Thompson Thrift’s Watermark 2022 Multifamily Development Fund, IV, LP. Construction is set to begin later this month, and Thompson Thrift plans to welcome new residents starting in the summer of 2023.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Sandra Crull

Sandra (Sandy) Crull, age 78 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on Monday April 11. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Sandy was married to her husband John (Bill) Crull for 53 years when he passed in 2016. She is survived by son Kevin and daughter Kelly and her grandchildren Matthew and Sarah.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Utility rates are set to increase up to 23% for Ocala residents

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Rising gas prices are causing other things to increase in price, and utility rates are no exception. In a meeting tonight, Ocala City Council members voted to increase electricity costs. “People will swallow it and just go on, strap their boots on and say I’ll slog...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident discusses housing issue

I moved here in 2005 so I’m not a native here, but part of the unwritten and unspoken issue is the lack of decent and affordable housing for the lower-middle class to the middle class. Home prices have doubled, and in some cases tripled, so purchasing a home is, in all reality, unattainable.
MARION COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Seniors Encouraged to Apply for Energy Bill Assistance Before May 31 Deadline

Central Florida seniors have until May 31st to apply for energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). Qualifying seniors are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in assistance on multiple energy bills, to purchase necessary materials, conduct repairs and more. Utility categories eligible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

