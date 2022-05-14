The Villages Nurses Club presents scholarships to local students

It is the life’s mission of Laurianna Doire to give a voice to victims of human trafficking. In doing so, she has se a goal to have a brick and mortar safe-house and educational center for those who are victims of human trafficking. Now with the help of her associates at Great Life Church in Brooksville, her voice will join the many others in a rousing chorus to help trafficking survivors across the state. Doire is the director of Voices, which is a locally based non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to help those who have fallen victim to this heinous crime. Voices is a ministry of Great Life Church, which is headed by Pastors Stephen and Ellen Bilsborough. Voices’ mission is to meet these girls right where they are in life & come alongside them. They want to give them hope and a future to celebrate. Their goal is to build a safe home in the county to be able to bless them, offer life skills classes, dance classes, an equestrian center, and holistic therapy, among other things. They are seeking to be a main source of light in the community.

