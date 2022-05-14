ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rising rap star Lil Keed, considered Young Thug protege, dies at 24

By Deena Zaru
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Rising hip-hop star Lil Keed, has died, his brother announced early Saturday morning.

"Can't believe I seened you die today bro I did all my cries I know what you want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," rapper Lil Gotit, Keed's brother, wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Lil Keed, who was 24, and whose real name is Raqhid Jevon Render, was set to perform on Saturday at the Daze in Blue music festival in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The circumstances of his death are unclear.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Lil Keed performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta.

ABC News reached out to Render's representatives, but has not received comment.

How Young Dolph's partner Mia Jaye is turning 'pain into purpose' after his murder

Render, an Atlanta native, rose to the spotlight with the record label Young Stoner Life, founded by rapper Jeffery Lamar Williams, also known as "Young Thug."

Considered a protégé of Young Thug, and a star in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Render was featured as part of XXL Magazine's Freshman Class in 2020 – the publication's annual list of up-and-coming hip-hop artists making waves in the industry.

"I'm glad 'cause this my second year tryin' to get this s—, and I finally got it. So, I'm happy," Render told XXL Magazine at the time, reflecting on the honor. "I'm a 2020 XXL Freshman because I work hard. I put in the work. I do what I have to do.I do what I need to do for my family [to] make sure they taken care of."

The rapper was the father of a young daughter named NayChur.

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna hit with gang-related charges in sweeping indictment

Her mother who goes by Quana Bandz confirmed Render's death on her Instagram account in multiple posts on Saturday.

"My man (Lil Keed) was loved by so many fans so many supporter beautiful women genuine homeboys and other American artists and more important his FAMILY," she wrote in her Instagram stories. "Thanks for the condolences but we aren't OK. I'm not okay my mind is honestly gone body numb and shaking."

Render, who released his second studio album, "Trapped on Cleveland 3," in 2020, became a Billboard-charting artist and collaborated with hip-hop stars like Young Thug, Travis Scott and Future.

"I wanna be a megastar. I don't wanna be no superstar. I wanna be a megastar," he told XXL Magazine in 2020. "I wanna try to be past Prince and Michael Jackson and 'em. And I know I can do it as long as I stay committed to what I'm doing."

The rising rapper's death comes amid a rocky time for some individuals associated with the YSL label.

Amy E. Price/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Williams, who was considered a mentor to Render, has been at the center of a legal firestorm after he and others associated with his group, YSL, were among 28 individuals hit with gang-related charges on Monday as part of a 56-count indictment by the Atlanta district attorney's office.

Jay Z's Roc Nation convenes social justice summit to drive action amid midterms

Render was not charged or named in the indictment. Williams, "committed no violation of law, whatsoever," his attorney Brian Steel told ABC News on Monday. "We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared."

The Atlanta district attorney's office alleges that the Atlanta-based YSL is a gang that Williams founded in 2012, according to charging documents obtained by ABC News. YSL is also the name of Render's record imprint.

Render defended YSL earlier this week in his Instagram stories, according to various hip-hop outlets.

"YSL is a family. YSL is a label. YSL is a way of life. YSL is a lifestyle. YSL is not a gang. YSL is not a criminal [organization]. YSL is not a street gang. YSL is not a mob," he wrote in his Instagram stories.

Comments / 6

Daieba Aroob Muhammad
4d ago

Never heard of most of these rappers. They need to come up with better stage names and take some classes on the English language.

Reply(1)
5
Theola Tinsley
3d ago

Sorry 😞 maybe you can't read everybody has a name ..because you don't know them doesn't make them nameless as you put it because you don't know them or follow the doesn't make them nameless I'm sure a book could be written on who you know and don't know...You're so disrespectful and especially to the dead he has family and he is and was somebody that was loved.Think on that!

Reply
2
Complex

Lil Keed Has Died at 24

Lil Keed has died, his brother Lil Gotit and others close to Keed have shared on social media. He was 24. A rep for Keed confirmed his passing to Complex, which occurred on May 13. A cause of death is unknown at this time. “Can’t believe I seened u die...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Wonders Why KKK Hasn't Been Charged With RICO Following YSL Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna are currently in a lot of trouble as it pertains to the law. Both men have been arrested on RICO charges that have been targeted towards 28 members of YSL. There are 56 charges in total right now, and both Thug and Gunna could be looking at quite a bit of time in jail if they are convicted. It is a very bad situation for all of those involved, and as it stands, they both remain in jail as the judge has denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
Comments / 0

