In West Virginia, some VA services may be on the chopping block, which has drawn criticism. But experts say the reality is that the VA will have to do something to alter its services for a geographically dispersed and smaller population, whether or not it’s the recommendations in the recent report. As WV’s veteran population shrinks and diversifies, the VA eyes changes to health care appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO