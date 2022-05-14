ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Man allegedly found in possession of unspecified amount of fentanyl charged with felony

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — A Pocatello man whom officers say was in possession of fentanyl at the time of a warrant arrest has been charged with a drug crime. Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, faces a felony for possession of a controlled substance following his May 11 arrest, according to court...

www.eastidahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man arrested in connection to armed robbery reaches plea agreement

POCATELLO — A man who was arrested in March after he allegedly robbed another man has reached a plea deal. Ridge Alban Parsons, 31, has pleaded guilty to felony charges for robbery, burglary and two counts of fraud by possession of a stolen bank card, according to court records. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed felony charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, a deadly weapon enhancement and two counts of felony grand theft.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman who kicked officers during arrest gets probation

POCATELLO — A local woman who kicked police officers has been sentenced to probation. Kaylea Irene-Gail Mazurek, 32, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for battery on an officer after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in April. At a hearing Thursday, District Judge Robert Naftz sentenced her to four years of felony probation.
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Missing South Idaho Man May Be At Risk

A southeast Idaho man who was reported missing more than three weeks ago has been classified as "endangered" by state police. Have you seen Ryan Shields? Shields, 48, was reported missing on April 20, 2022. His profile is currently listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, along with dozens of other adults and juveniles throughout the state.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities searching for those responsible for murdering local man

The investigation into the homicide death of 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County continues and Detectives are following up on a number of leads. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for tips and information from anyone who was in the area of the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe between the hours of 8 pm on Thursday May 12th and 6:30 am on Friday May 13th. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man faces another DUI charge after his car leaves roadway, gets stuck on boulder

POCATELLO — A local man wanted on a warrant for drunk driving was again cited for DUI on Saturday morning after his car left the roadway and became stuck on a boulder along one of Pocatello’s busiest streets, police said. Chad Whitworth, 42, of Blackfoot, was arrested by Pocatello police after his car left Yellowstone Avenue around 8:45 a.m. and became stuck on a roadside boulder near the Goodwill Store, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Homicide investigation continues as authorities ask public for tips

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into the homicide death of 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton continues and detectives are following up on a number of leads. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for tips and information from anyone who...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Hailey Man Flown to Hospital After Bicycle Collision

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man had to be flown to a Boise hospital with serious injuries when he and another man collided while on bicycles early Sunday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Reed Stokes, 31 of Hailey, was on a bicycle without a light at around 2 a.m. on the bike path near Warm Springs Road when he crashed with another man on a bicycle headed the other direction. Stokes was first taken to St. Luke's Wood River by ground ambulance and then by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said the other rider did have a headlamp on but, a passing vehicle's headlights made it difficult to see and the two bicyclists clipped handlebars as they passed each other and wrecked. The other rider was wearing a helmet and refused treatment for minor injuries.
KETCHUM, ID
ABC4

Pocatello suspect found with ‘dirty 30’ fentanyl pills

POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Officers struggled to place charges on a Pocatello man who was allegedly found in possession of “dirty 30” fentanyl pills at the time of a warrant arrest. Despite Idaho law enforcement’s struggle to determine punishments for fentanyl crimes, court documents state that Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, faces a felony for possession […]
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Police Department welcomes potential K9

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to welcome a new potential K9, Skadi, a 6-month-old Belgian Malinois mix. Skadi was adopted by IFPD from the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue and will be training to become a single-purpose Explosives Detective K9 officer with her partner, Detective David Shanor.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Loud noise leads to lockdown at Wood River Middle School

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a loud noise was reported from a bathroom at Wood River Middle School. As a result, all schools in the Blaine County School District secured their sites, according to a release from the district. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Honda
Honda
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local juveniles charged as adults with attempted murder after AR-15 drive-by shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Two 14-year-old boys are being charged as adults after they reportedly admitted to stealing guns and a car and shooting at an occupied house. Court records indicate that Angelo James Scott MaHaffy of Idaho Falls and Jovani Garcia of Rigby targeted the victim, who was of the same age group, telling police they had a “beef” with him. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office told the Post Register...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Who gets a rider? A plea deal? Dismissed charges?

POCATELLO — There are few stories published on EastIdahoNews.com that draw more ire than those regarding a criminal defendant being sentenced to a rider. It is a rarity that these stories are not immediately accompanied by comments questioning the integrity of judges and prosecution teams. But, according to Bannock...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man found dead was victim of homicide

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help as the homicide investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues. Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 am this morning, where they discovered 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed. Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who was...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Flying Y interchange in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash on the Flying Y interchange in north Pocatello. The man was injured after his Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the roadway around 4 p.m. Sunday while he was entering Interstate 86 westbound from Interstate 15's southbound lanes. His motorcycle came to a stop about 25 yards from the roadway. The man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Idaho State Police said the man's injuries were not life threatening. The crash remains under investigation by state police.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rigby man sentenced to 3 months in jail and probation for killing infant son

RIGBY — A man who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a three-month-old infant has been sentenced to 90 days in county jail. Dillon Hunter Butikofer, 20, pleaded guilty to a felony for voluntary manslaughter, according to court records. In addition to the three-month prison sentence, he received 10 years of felony probation with a 180-day discretionary prison sentence from District Judge Stevan Thompson.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman sustains serious injuries following industrial accident

RIRIE – A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries following an industrial accident in Ririe Monday evening. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the accident occurred a little after 6 p.m. at Idaho Pacific Corporation. A woman reportedly got her leg caught in an auger. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson...
RIRIE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Part of US26 closed after vehicle ends up in river

SWAN VALLEY — One lane of US Highway 26 is closed near Swan Valley as crews work to remove a vehicle from the Snake River. The accident happened before 9 a.m. and no one was injured, according to Idaho State Police. The driver tells EastIdahoNews.com that she swerved to avoid a deer and ended up in the water.
SWAN VALLEY, ID

Community Policy