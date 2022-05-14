ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, WV

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

 4 days ago

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.

The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026.

"This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."

Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.

The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.

The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.

Comments / 29

Lee Morrison
4d ago

Amen!!! THIS IS GREAT NEWS!! Hopefully cuts to Pineville from Mullens too. EVEN BETTER WHEN IT HITS TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA AND KENTUCKY!! I think this will open up the avenue for more jobs in the area too as better access makes for an easier commute. THANK YOU JIM JUSTICE!!!

Reply
7
Gary Davis
4d ago

Can't even take care ofthe roads we have,so,let's make more. WV route 2 in Brooke County is sliding in every week,someone is bound to die,but the money ALWAYS goes down state

Reply(2)
6
Tammy Bailey Mcderment
4d ago

Why didn't they hire a company from here for this project instead of going out of state? Could have put a few West Virginian's to work.

Reply(1)
2
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: Body found in Ohio River in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond is working to identify a body that was discovered in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning in the city of Ashland. Chief Todd Kelley says that a call came in around 11:00 a.m. and that first responders were able to recover the body around 2:00 p.m. Hammond tells […]
ASHLAND, KY
Government Technology

West Virginia County Seeks to Expand Internet Access

(TNS) — High-speed broadband access has joined water, sewer and electricity as must-have utilities for communities hoping to attract and retain residents and businesses, so the Mercer County Commission has started advertising for companies willing to provide the area around Exit 1 off Interstate 77 with broadband service. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

