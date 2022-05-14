ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg High School Students with Special Needs Celebrate the Official Opening of Their Butterfly Sensory Garden

By Patrick Herron
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the world hopes for an end to the Covid19 Pandemic, Rotary International – a humanitarian service organization dedicated to world peace and understanding – works to make it a reality by providing a place for people to gather outdoors in nature while restoring habitat for the Monarch Butterfly. The Rotary...

Gaithersburg Book Festival Returns This Saturday, May 21

The Gaithersburg Book Festival is an annual all-day celebration of books, writers and literary excellence. One of the premier literary events in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, the 2022 Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm (506 S. Frederick Ave.) in Gaithersburg, Md. Activities will include author appearances, discussions and book signings; writing workshops; a Children’s Village; onsite sales of new and used books; literary exhibitors and food, drink, ice cream and more. Admission is FREE, and free accessible shuttle service will be available from Shady Grove Metro and Lakeforest Mall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Weekly Farmers Market, Outdoor Film Series and Children’s Playtime Come to Cabin John Village This Summer

Summer is the season for farm-fresh food and Cabin John Village’s newly designed plaza is the perfect setting for celebrating local farmers and artisans. Warmer, longer days also call for movies under the stars, when friends and family can gather for a relaxing evening of free entertainment. Kids activities and fitness classes round out seasonal programming for our Potomac community.
CABIN JOHN, MD
Montgomery Planning to Participate in Bike to Work Day on May 20 as Part of Celebrating Bike Month

Montgomery Planning staff will be stationed at bicycling pit stops in Pike and Rose, Rockville-Fallsgrove Village Center, and Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery Planning is celebrating Bike Month in May by participating in Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20. Montgomery Planning staff will be stationed at bicycling pit stops in Pike and Rose, Rockville-Fallsgrove Village Center, and Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Gaithersburg, MD
The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
MCPS: Pride Town Hall Set for May 21

The annual Pride Town Hall will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 at Walter Johnson High School. Students and their families, staff, youth service providers and community members are welcome to attend. The event will feature workshops and a resource fair. The keynote speaker is...
BETHESDA, MD
COVID-19 Test Kits and N95 Masks Still Available at Montgomery County Libraries

Test kits and masks are free to Montgomery County residents. Pick up rapid test kits and masks at Montgomery County Public Library locations, during all open hours, except these branches: Correctional Facility, Maggie Nightingale (Poolesville), and Noyes. See library locations and hours. Bring proof of residency. Examples include a driver’s license, identification, or bill that shows you are a resident of Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras of Strathmore Celebrate 75 Years

(NORTH BETHESDA, MD)- Founded in 1946 by Chester J. Petranek, The Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras of Strathmore (MCYO) are officially celebrating their 75th anniversary on Sunday, May 22 in the Music Center at Strathmore. All MCYO ensembles will perform in this special anniversary program. At 1PM students in Future Stars, Young Artists, Symphony, and Kamerata! will perform while the 7PM concert features presentations by Preparatory Strings, Chamber Strings, Chamber Ensemble, and Philharmonic.
MARYLAND STATE
Restaurants That Have Opened in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that have opened in Montgomery County in 2022:. &pizza is now open in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center at 570 N Frederick Ave, next to Quickway Japanese Hibachi & Chipotle. &pizza is known for its unique, oblong-shaped pizzas which are made with high-quality ingredients and bake in under 2 minutes. &pizza was founded by Michael Lastoria and Steve Salis (Ted’s Bulletin, Federalist Pig, and Ensemble) in 2012 with their first location on H Street in D.C. The growing company now has over 60 locations including MoCo locations in Bethesda, Gaithersburg (Crown), Germantown, Pike & Rose, and Silver Spring. The pizza chain will also be opening a location in the Fair Hill shopping center in Olney later this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Lifestyle
CCI Health Services to Host Unveiling Event for its New Headquarters

CCI Health Services announced today that the organization will host an unveiling event for its new administrative headquarters located at 8665 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on Tuesday, May 24, at 5:30 PM. The event is in collaboration with the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by NIH...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Opening Delayed for Burtons in Gaithersburg

Burtons Grill & Bar at 109 Commerce Square Pl at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg, which was originally scheduled to open in late May, will now be opening in mid-June, according to representantes from the location. We’re told the delay is due to shipping issues with some of the restaurant’s equipment. The restaurant is currently hiring and permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this month. Menu items will include braised short ribs, filet mignon, chicken risotto, and market fresh seafood.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Mother of murdered Northwest High School student speaks out

GERMANTOWN, Md. - The mother of slain Northwest High School student, 17-year-old Jai’lyn Jones, reaffirmed on Tuesday her belief that her son’s murder stemmed from the bullying he experienced within Montgomery County Public Schools. Alexis McDaniel was escorted out of a Montgomery County District courtroom on Monday after...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Montgomery County Has the Highest Recycling Rate in Maryland, According to Maryland Department of the Environment

Montgomery County’s recycling rate of 58.94 percent of solid waste created tops all other counties in Maryland, according to statistics released by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE). The report was for 2020, the most recent year for which statistics are available. The MDE report also shows that the County is leading the State in waste diversion, which includes preventing waste before it occurs. The County’s waste diversion rate is 63.94 percent.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

