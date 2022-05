NEWARK, NJ — On May 12, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the projects that will be built under Affordable Newark, a $20 million housing initiative targeted to Newark families earning a yearly income of $32,000 or less, which is 30 percent of the area median income for a family of four, in a press conference at 2-18 Stratford Place. These buildings are now in the process of renovation to quality affordable housing. At the event, the mayor said that more than one-third of the Affordable Newark housing will be created by minority and women developers and co-developers.

