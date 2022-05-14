FA Cup final: Watch every penalty of Liverpool's shootout win

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he was devastated by the 'lottery' of a gut-wrenching defeat on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. 'Of course it's a big disappointment,' the Dutchman said. 'If you play a final in Europe and you lose it will hurt. 'When you...
Rangers faltered at their final Europa League hurdle with a cruel 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. Joe Aribo had the Gers fans in raptures in the searing heat of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium when he opened the scoring in the 57th minute. However, Colombia forward Rafael...
