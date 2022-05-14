ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup final: Watch every penalty of Liverpool's shootout win

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch all 14 penalties as Liverpool beat Chelsea in a thrilling shootout...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst challenges his players to be ready for the Scottish Cup after penalty heartbreak in Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he was devastated by the 'lottery' of a gut-wrenching defeat on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. 'Of course it's a big disappointment,' the Dutchman said. 'If you play a final in Europe and you lose it will hurt. 'When you...
LOTTERY

