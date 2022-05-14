Cerro Pelado Fire 23 Percent Contained; Lab, County To Remain In ‘Set’ For Now

The Los Alamos Police Department Torch Run for Special Olympics will leave Los Alamos at 8 a.m. Thursday morning headed to Buffalo Thunder Resort where officers will meet up with other law enforcement agencies. Pictured are, from left, Tim Zimmerly, Sam Zimmerly, LAPD Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, Addie Montoya, Jenny Gonzales and Micah McCown. The Torch Run usually goes to Jemez Springs but the route for the local runners has been changed this year due to the Cerro Pelado Fire. Local athletes will gather briefly at 8 a.m. in the north parking lot of the Justice Center and proceed east on Central Avenue towards East Gate. The community is invited to give them a good send-off as they head out on their run. T-shirts and other items will be available for sale to support Special Olympics New Mexico and of course, donations will also be accepted. For more information, email Deputy Chief Morris at oliver.morris@lacnm.us. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO