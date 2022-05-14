ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Cerro Pelado Fire 23 Percent Contained; Lab, County To Remain In ‘Set’ For Now

By Los Alamos Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA news release from Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos County, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Los Alamos Field Office and the Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office. JOINT NEWS RELEASE. More favorable winds and firefighting and mitigation efforts continue to help crews...

NNSA: Water Pipeline To Pajarito Mountain Ski Area Poses No Significant Environmental Impact

Installation of an underground water pipeline, fiber optic conduit and electrical conduit along Camp May Road to Pajarito Mountain Ski Area would have no significant environmental impact, according to an environmental assessment performed by the NNSA Los Alamos Field Office and the Santa Fe National Forest. Each agency has independently...
County Council Approves Proclamation Imposing Restrictions And Limiting The Use Of Fireworks For 30 Days

Los Alamos County Council meeting virtually Tuesday evening unanimously approved a County proclamation imposing restrictions and limiting the use of fireworks during extreme drought conditions. The proclamation was brought to Council by Los Alamos Fire Marshal Wendy Servey and Fire Chief Troy Hughes and will be in effect for 30 days.
Albuquerque issues health alert due to wildfire smoke

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque issued a health alert due to wildfire smoke. The Alert is effective up until 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Wednesday morning is quiet, but a cold front is moving into northeast New Mexico. Isolated showers […]
Santa Fe National Forest To Close At 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19

The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will implement a forest-wide closure order at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, prohibiting public access across the entire 1.6-million-acre forest due to active wildfires and extreme fire danger. The closure order will remain in effect until December 31, 2022, unless it is rescinded earlier.
Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south...
KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Found guilty, Hot day, City budget, Hiring fair

Wednesday’s Top Stories Fighting foreclosure: New Mexico woman thought she paid off home Father seeks justice for daughter in 2020 Clovis child abuse case Milestone US Soccer deal equalizes pay for women, men Family searches for answers after brother dies in motorcycle crash New Mexico National Forest Service implements closures starting Thursday Netflix lays off […]
Bull Canyon and Cow Creek Have Been Moved to Evacuation Status

The fires have wreaked havoc on the state of New Mexico. More and more people are having to evacuate. The fire, which promises to become the state’s largest in history, hurdled containment lines on its southwest side Sunday and now has new communities — Bull Canyon, Cow Creek and Upper and Lower Colonias in western San Miguel County — in evacuation status. They were placed in the “go” notification Sunday afternoon; proof the stubborn blaze was threatening even more areas in increasingly difficult terrain. —Jessica Pollard.
Where Will the Water Come From?

CHROMO, COLORADO — A gray blanket mutes the normally green, vibrant mountains of southern Colorado where the Navajo River carves a path just miles from the New Mexico border. The suffocating smoke from a string of raging forest fires provides the most pressing evidence that the region’s climate is changing.
Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfire close to becoming the largest in New Mexico history

As of Sunday, the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire is about 8,000 acres away from passing the Whitewater-Baldy fire at 297,845 acres as the largest in New Mexico history. Matt Rau is an incident commander for the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire. Rau said, "most of the staff here have never seen anything like this in our careers. Our rate has been approximately 9000 acres of growth for the past two days. But before that, we did see back-to-back days of just over 30,000 acres per day."
County: Celebrate Bike To Work Day Friday, May 20

7 – 9 a.m. Energizer Station: Bike commuters are encouraged to stop by the Energizer Station at the northwest corner of Diamond and Canyon for refreshments, snacks and prizes. 2 p.m. Canyon Rim Underpass Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting celebration will be held at the new Canyon Rim Trail Underpass...
Push to revitalize Menaul east of I-25 moves forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city council has taken the next step toward revitalizing a problem-plagued Albuquerque Corridor. Monday night councilors approved the boundaries on the “Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area.” The area of focus will run along Menaul between I-25 and the Diversion Channel, extending south to I-40, as well as one block north. It comes […]
Thick smoke moves south overnight

We’re seeing our wind shift tonight from the northeast bringing some moisture and shifting the thickest of the smoke southwest overnight. Areas like Taos and Santa Fe are under air quality alerts for hazardous air levels. So if you’re sensitive to smoke, stay indoors tonight. This coming off a very hot Sunday where records were tied or broken in several cities. Albuquerque and Santa Fe tied their record highs of 92° and 87° respectively. Roswell broke its daily record of 102° this afternoon! We’re also seeing a total lunar eclipse tonight. Some clouds and smoke could affect this especially over northern NM.
Community Invited To Support LAPD Torch Run For Special Olympics Early Thursday Morning

The Los Alamos Police Department Torch Run for Special Olympics will leave Los Alamos at 8 a.m. Thursday morning headed to Buffalo Thunder Resort where officers will meet up with other law enforcement agencies. Pictured are, from left, Tim Zimmerly, Sam Zimmerly, LAPD Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, Addie Montoya, Jenny Gonzales and Micah McCown. The Torch Run usually goes to Jemez Springs but the route for the local runners has been changed this year due to the Cerro Pelado Fire. Local athletes will gather briefly at 8 a.m. in the north parking lot of the Justice Center and proceed east on Central Avenue towards East Gate. The community is invited to give them a good send-off as they head out on their run. T-shirts and other items will be available for sale to support Special Olympics New Mexico and of course, donations will also be accepted. For more information, email Deputy Chief Morris at oliver.morris@lacnm.us. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
The Panorama Apartments aim to start opening by end of 2022

An old hotel will soon open as a remodeled apartment complex in Rio Rancho. The Panorama Apartments complex, at 1465 NM 528, what used to be the Inn at Rio Rancho, aims to start a gradual opening by the end of this year and continue that process in early 2023.
