Movies

Machine Gun Kelly Shares What Memory With Megan Fox Inspired His New Movie

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It started out with a text, how did it end up like this?!

Machine Gun Kelly 's new movie, Good Mourning , was inspired by a text from fiancée Megan Fox , he told Extra at the movie's premiere this week, according to Page Six .

The "emo girl" singer dipped his toe into writing and directing with this film, a stoner comedy he worked on with Mod Sun . Good Mourning not only stars the writers and directors, but also Fox, Pete Davidson , Becky G , Dove Cameron , Gata Jenna Boyd , Zach Villa and Whitney Cummings .

MGK dished on the inspiration behind the new movie:

"I wrote the movie for her because she was … unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie … (My character) spirals over a text that he doesn't really understand and he can't get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me and so, you know, I had written so many songs and done all these other outlets that I was familiar with and I was, like, spiraling so hard, I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, 'I'm just gonna write a movie.'"

Good Mourning will be released in theaters and on demand on May 20.

Hypebae

Megan Fox Literally Manifested Machine Gun Kelly, According to an Astrology Expert

Megan Fox has been keen on saying she manifested her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. However, now, astrology expert Valerie Mesa is explaining how that came to be. If you’ve kept up with the power couple‘s relationship, then you know the Jennifer’s Body actor feels that she found exactly what she’s always been looking for in MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” Fox previously told Glamour UK. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
