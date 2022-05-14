Machine Gun Kelly Shares What Memory With Megan Fox Inspired His New Movie

Photo: Getty Images

It started out with a text, how did it end up like this?!

Machine Gun Kelly 's new movie, Good Mourning , was inspired by a text from fiancée Megan Fox , he told Extra at the movie's premiere this week, according to Page Six .

The "emo girl" singer dipped his toe into writing and directing with this film, a stoner comedy he worked on with Mod Sun . Good Mourning not only stars the writers and directors, but also Fox, Pete Davidson , Becky G , Dove Cameron , Gata Jenna Boyd , Zach Villa and Whitney Cummings .

MGK dished on the inspiration behind the new movie:

"I wrote the movie for her because she was … unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie … (My character) spirals over a text that he doesn't really understand and he can't get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me and so, you know, I had written so many songs and done all these other outlets that I was familiar with and I was, like, spiraling so hard, I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, 'I'm just gonna write a movie.'"

Good Mourning will be released in theaters and on demand on May 20.