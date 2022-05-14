ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Shares Makeup Mishap Story With Fans

By Yashira C.
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello has some serious makeup advice. The " Bam Bam " singer took to TikTok yesterday (May 13) to share a makeup mishap she had while filming promo for her "Hasta Los Dientes" music video.

The singer explained that she was getting ready for a Youtube Live when she went into a room with natural lighting and her Videographer said to her "Oh my god what happened to your face?!" She replied, "It's a pimple damn" thinking that he had just noticed her pimple. It turns out Camila didn't realize how "misleading bathroom lighting can be."

She explained that she put foundation on one spot of her face to cover up the pimple and that it looked like it matched when she was in the bathroom. However, in "real lighting" the foundation stood out and made it look almost like she had a rash (which she also showed off on camera.) She left fans with one simple piece of advice: "Go check your makeup in real lighting before you go out in the world."

Watch the video below.

The Familia singer recently teamed up with Victoria's Secret for a historic campaign . "I am honored to be the newest addition to the Victoria's Secret Bombshell family 💖 and to be part of the brand's first ever bilingual campaign!" she wrote in her announcement.

