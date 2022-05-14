ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage: 'This Is A Devastating Time'

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmVsN_0feLLpzv00
Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears announced she is no longer pregnant after suffering a miscarriage.

The 40-year-old pop icon shared the news on Instagram :

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari announced she was pregnant with her third child on April 11. This would have been the couple's first child together.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement in September 2021 and are currently planning their wedding. The duo announced earlier this month they had set a date for their wedding , but "nobody will know until the day after."

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Britney Spears Gave Fans the First Glimpse at Her Wedding Dress

Britney Spears has long proven to share a special bond with her 41 million Instagram followers. Whether she's basking in her newfound freedom or sharing major life updates, Britney's Insta followers are always the first ones in the know. Now, the pop star is finally sharing details surrounding her upcoming wedding with fiancé Sam Asghari — and she posted on the social platform to give fans a sneak peek.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Miscarriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Almost Time! Pregnant Rihanna Looks Ready To Pop As She Celebrates Mother's Day With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is set to become a mamma any day now! On Sunday, May 8, the Grammy Award winning vocalist stepped out with father-to-be A$AP Rocky for a Mother's Day dinner as the music power couple awaits the impending arrival of their first child together. In photos obtained by TMZ, Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 33, were spotted leaving hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica while out on a romantic date night. The "Umbrella" singer put her growing belly on full display in an embellished crochet crop top and mini skirt combo with a fur shawl while the rapper kept it cool...
MUSIC
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Jewell Caples Cause of Death Tragic: Did Singer Die Due to an Illness?

Jewell Caples, the R&B singer who famously became the "First Lady of Death Row Records," has died. She was 53. Multiple news outlets confirmed the heartbreaking news about Caples, leaving her fans in deep sorrow as her death happened suddenly. Her manager, Timothy Beal, sent a statement to Entertainment Tonight,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brooke Shields & 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Share Adorable Twinning Moment Before a Fun Night Out Together

Click here to read the full article. Brooke Shields looks like she’s having a blast lately with her daughters now that they are in their late teens. She recently brought her oldest child, Rowan, 18, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and now, it’s 16-year-old Grier’s turn for an art exhibit opening. The mother-daughter duo got ready together before their night out on the town. Twinning with their sleek, smooth hair, Shields wore a mirrored green turtleneck and red pants. She stayed in the background putting on her final makeup touches because the moment was all about Grier. The teen shined...
RELATIONSHIPS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy