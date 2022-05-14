ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people shot at Buffalo supermarket: police

By Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
A lone attacker carried out a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon, striking several people.

Multiple people were shot at TOPS Friendly Markets, Buffalo police said in a tweet. The cops did not specify exactly how many people were hit or the extent of their injuries.

The shooter was arrested at the scene, police said. They were not identified.

The cops did not speculate on a motive for the shooting, and further details were not immediately available.

Police told residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

