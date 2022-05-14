ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersburg, IN

Indiana police trying to identify little boy found in suitcase last month: ‘How can nobody know that he’s missing?’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A little boy whose remains were found in a suitcase left in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana last month has yet to be identified.

Indiana State Police in Sellersburg continue to need help identifying the child, who they estimate to have been between 5 and 8 years old at the time he died, which would have been within the week leading up to the tragic discovery, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls told CNN affiliate Wave3 .

“For some reason, nobody’s noticing that he’s missing. Well why would that be? It could be somebody who’s not from this country,” Huls told the outlet. “We’re not precluding anything like that. ... So we have to ask ourselves, how can a young boy go missing and nobody know that he’s missing? ... It’s very troubling.”

Police last month said on Facebook that the little boy was Black, roughly 5 years old with a slender build, stood at approximately 4 feet, and had short hair.

The cause of death could not be determined by last month’s autopsy. As of April 19, toxicology results were still pending.

A mushroom hunter on April 16 found the remains in a hard-shell suitcase — which “has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back” — in Washington County, in the 7000 block of East Holder Road.

Authorities have requested the public not report any children whose disappearances are already documented as missing as those cases are being looked into.

Anyone with information about a missing child who fits the description is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

