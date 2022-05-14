ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George West, TX

Suspect sentenced to 145 years in prison for assault of GW police officer

By Jimmy Willden
 4 days ago

A 12 member jury decided the fate of a 29-year-old man who was on trial for the August 2020 aggravated assault of a George West police officer. The defendant, Michael Cadena, was found guilty on all charges and received a total of 145 years in prison. Assistant District Attorney...

