Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Announce Pregnancy Loss

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cw1Jy_0feLKKBN00

Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari announced Saturday that they have lost their first pregnancy together.

In a statement on Instagram, the couple wrote, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

They went on, "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," they wrote in conclusion. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

The statement was signed "Sam. &. Britney," and came with a further caption that read, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support."

The couple announced they were expecting just over a month ago.

