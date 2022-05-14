Small plane crashes on bridge in Miami, injuring at least six

A small passenger plane slammed into a bridge in Miami on Saturday and then burst into flames, leaving at least six people injured.

Smog and smoke continued to hover over the Haulover Inlet Bridge, hours after the crash unfolded around 1:10 p.m. The single-engine Cessna 172, which flew out of Fort Lauderdale International Airport, was carrying three passengers to Key West when its engine suddenly lost power, forcing it to make an emergency landing on the three-mile span of bridge, officials said.

The aircraft also struck an SUV amid it’s forced descent, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed a total of six people were being treated in wake of the plane crash, including two with serious injuries, CBS 4 reported. One person was transported by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center while the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Three more people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The fiery crash also forced the closure of the Haulover Inlet Bridge, triggering delays in both directions.

Video posted online shows the small plane ablaze and in pieces in the middle of the roadway. According to the Miami Herald, 20 fire-rescue units were sent to work on the crash with more than 60 firefighters.

The cause of the crash remained unclear in its immediate aftermath, but the FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board continue to investigate.