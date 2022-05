Authorities are looking for a suspect who violently stabbed and critically wounded a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in the Garden Grove area late Sunday night. At about 10:30 p.m., Garden Grove police were called to the 12900 block of Beach Boulevard where Orange County Sheriff's deputies had found a man who had been stabbed in the face several times, was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The victim was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital with major trauma to his head and face, police said. His condition Monday was unknown. ...

