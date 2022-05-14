ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kendrick Lamar Go for a Joyride With Baby Keem in the New Video for “N95”

The first music video from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is finally here, and it's for “N95,” already an early favorite from the album. (As true Kendrick Lamar fans know, “The Heart” series never appears on an actual album.) The visual—directed by pgLang co-founder...

GQMagazine

Kendrick Lamar's First Big New Release Is Here

May will be a big month for Kendrick Lamar. For one, the critically acclaimed rapper's long-awaited fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be out on May 13. Secondly, it seems likely that we're getting a slew of goodies—from merch to music videos to who knows what else—in the upcoming days to build up to the release. And getting the ball rolling is a white-hot sneaker collaboration between Lamar's pgLang company and Converse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

How Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle's Yearslong Friendship Informed "The Heart Part 5"

(The one in front of the gun, forever) —Kendrick Lamar “Money Trees” good kid m.A.A.d city 2012. “I need a favor,” said Kendrick Lamar. It was March 31, 2019, a day which will live in infamy, the day 33-year-old Ermias Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle, was suddenly and deliberately attacked in the parking lot at Slauson and Crenshaw. Hussle arrived without security that Sunday to do a quick favor for someone who’d just come home from prison and wanted new clothes. Always happy to help less fortunate folks from his neighborhood get back on their feet, Hussle’s good deed was repaid with a senseless assassination near the entrance to the family-owned business that was his pride and joy, The Marathon Clothing smart store. This cold killing shook the city to its core, cutting down an inspirational figure, a dedicated father, mentor, artist, activist, and entrepreneur hailed far and wide as the people’s champ, The Light of Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Best Kendrick Lamar Outfits of All Time

Yes, it’s here. It has been nearly five years since Kendrick Lamar released his last studio album Damn. But at last, a new Kendrick Lamar album will finally arrive. Whether you know him best as Kung Fu Kenny, King Kunta, Cornrow Kenny, K-Dot, or King Kendrick, it’s undeniable that Kendrick is already cemented as one of hip-hop’s greatest rappers. And while his bars have constantly received critical acclaim since the days of releasing singles like “Hiiipower ‘’ for Section.80, it’s about time his great sense of style receives some recognition too. While Kendrick isn’t typically put into the same spotlight when it comes to fashion compared to artists like Tyler, the Creator or Playboi Carti, he has pulled off some great fits within the past decade. In some cases, his co-sign even helped blow up some brands that are worn by tons of celebrities today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
