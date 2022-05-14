Jay Wright Encourages Villanova University Graduates To Create Their ‘Own Basic Core Values’ During Next Chapter

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova graduates got quite the treat during their commencement on Friday. The now former men’s basketball coach Jay Wright was the university’s commencement speaker.

Wright encouraged the graduates to chart their own course.

“You’ve been guided by your parents, professors, friends and Augustinians,” Wright said. “It’s now time for you to create your own basic core values. This is a journey for all of us that we have to make. We have to define our own success and failure, most importantly I urge you to incorporate your Villanova education and experiences into all that you do. Trust your instincts, dare to be different and create your path and core values that are uniquely yours.”

He retired last month .

Wright joined Nova in 2001 and led the Wildcats to two NCAA National Championships and four Final Four appearances.

He also received an honorary degree from the university.

Watch his full speech below.