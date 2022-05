Now that Melvin Ingram has once again closed the door on the Kansas City Chiefs, where will they turn for further DE help?. For the last few months, there has been a working assumption among Kansas City Chiefs fans that one spot on the offseason roster was essentially reserved for Melvin Ingram. No, it wasn’t official. Yes, it might take some time. Technically, it wasn’t a done deal. But those were just sayings. In the end, the Chiefs and Ingram were widely expected to make it work for the ’22 season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO