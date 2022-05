When it comes to Missouri’s medical marijuana market, everything is coming up green. Bad weed pun? Maybe, but it accurately references the profits the industry is pulling in. Since the dispensaries opened for business in October 2020, the state’s cannabis industry has pulled in nearly $300 million, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. In March alone, the state had more than $30 million in retail sales, representing a 15 percent jump over February and setting a new monthly sales record.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO