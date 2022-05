Some modifications to park operations for 2022 season. (CHARLESTON COUNTY) – The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will soon open its three waterparks – Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston, Splash Zone on James Island, and Splash Island in Mount Pleasant. All three waterparks will be open on the weekends of May 21-22 and May 28-29, as well as Memorial Day, May 30. See a full operations schedule below.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO