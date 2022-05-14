ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

Tuloso-Midway completes series sweep against Alice to advance in UIL softball playoffs

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

BISHOP — Emma Garcia pitched well enough to keep Tuloso-Midway in the game against Alice in Game 1 of their Class 4A regional quarterfinal series.

But the Cherokees' ace still wasn't satisfied with her performance.

Garcia was determined to have an even better showing in Game 2 and proved to have made the necessary adjustments by throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

The senior right-hander also muscled through the South Texas heat with 125 pitches — 74 for strikes in a 9-0 series-clinching win against the Coyotes on Saturday at the Bishop High School softball field.

The win advanced the Cherokees to the regional semifinals for the second consecutive season to play either Sinton or Sweeny at a time, date and location to be determined.

"Coming into the game, I felt like I had to redeem myself," said Garcia, who won her 11th game of the season. "I had to get taken out on Thursday so I knew I had to prove to my team that I could do that. I wanted to show them that I could redeem myself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ujya_0feLG6Tw00

Garcia settled in by retiring five straight Alice batters with three coming by strikeout.

The Cherokees' offense backed her up with a five-run, first inning.

"Emma is a great fighter," Tuloso-Midway softball coach Sally DeLeon said. "She had struggled a little bit but we have great backup pitchers, and we went back with Emma. She wanted to redeem herself and she did. She's a fighter and she never gives up."

Tuloso-Midway's first inning rally started with three consecutive singles by Demiree Stafford, Rayven Ramos and Reese Atwood.

Kamryn Salinas drove in two runs with a base hit up the middle and Clarissa Valdez made it 4-0 on a two-run double.

Valdez scored from third base on a fielders choice to make it 5-0.

"We definitely wanted to jump on them early," DeLeon said. "We knew if we jumped on them early we could get in the pitcher's head. We wanted to go from the get-go and make sure we would compete from the beginning. We're never satisfied."

Atwood, a Texas softball signee, took advantage of the first pitch she saw in the second inning by connecting on her second home run of the series — a two-run shot to left field to make it 7-0.

Valdez put the exclamation point on T-M’s victory by connecting on the Cherokees' second home run of the game and third of the series in the sixth inning for the game’s final runs.

"I felt very confident because my last two at-bats, I was swinging at garbage," said Valdez, who finished with two hits and four RBI. "I just needed to wait for my pitch and that's what I did. When you wait for a pitch, that's the outcome."

Tuloso-Midway improved to 24-9 and increased its winning streak to 12 games ahead of the fourth round of the postseason. Alice's season concludes at 25-9.

"We did a lot of great things this season," Alice coach Janay Gonzalez said. "From the tournaments, to preseason, to the win against Calallen, a win away from being co-district champs and making it three rounds deep. I feel like these girls have put Alice softball back on the map."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylfOn_0feLG6Tw00

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

GAME 2

TULOSO-MIDWAY 9, ALICE 0

Saturday's highlights: T-M vs. Alice

The Cherokees used another five-run inning to take control, but this time it came in the first inning of Game 2. Tuloso-Midway loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to set up Kamryn Salinas and Clarissa Valdez , who combined for four RBI. Atwood connected on her second home run of the series to make it 7-0 in the second and Valdez hit a two-run home run in the sixth for the game’s final runs.

Saturday's stars

Valdez hit one of two home runs for the Cherokees, finishing with two hits and four RBI to lead the team offensively. Atwood added another home run and also had two RBI. Salinas drove in two runs with a key base hit in the first inning. Demiree Stafford and Rayven Ramos ignited the top of the lineup by combining for four hits and reaching base six times. Alice pitcher Ava Hernandez settled in after the second inning and finished with a game-best 13 strikeouts. Hernandez and Cristela Trevino also doubled for the Coyotes.

They said it

Tuloso-Midway coach Sally DeLeon on advancing to the regional semifinals: "It feels great. These girls are the same team we had from last year... We lost one and it's a great feeling. The girls have worked hard for this and I'm proud of them."

Alice coach Janay Gonzalez on looking forward to next season: "With the exception of our two seniors, we have everyone coming back. The girls are already excited for next year and they're going to be ready to put in some work."

Up next

Tuloso-Midway vs. Sinton or Sweeney in a Class 4A regional semifinals, TBA.

More: Tuloso-Midway rolls to series-opening win against Alice in UIL softball playoffs

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Tuloso-Midway completes series sweep against Alice to advance in UIL softball playoffs

