ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana lawmakers drop murder penalty for women in controversial abortion bill

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmRrl_0feLG4iU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTMzf_0feLG4iU00
Abortion rights activist protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

  • Louisiana lawmakers removed a provision of an anti-abortion bill, which criminalized abortions.
  • The state House voted 65-26 on Thursday against the measure, The AP reported.
  • The bill was set to protect "all unborn children from the moment of fertilization."

Louisiana lawmakers dropped the murder penalty for women included in a controversial abortion bill, which the GOP-led House passed just days after the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion .

The purpose of HB 813 , titled the Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act, was to "ensure the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all unborn children from the moment of fertilization by protecting them by the same laws protecting other human beings."

The state House voted 65-26 on Thursday to revise the legislation to remove a controversial provision that would charge those who receive abortions with murder, The Associated Press reported. Democrats who are anti-abortion, such as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, even called the bill "absurd."

Edwards also threatened to veto the measure, per The AP.

The sponsor of the bill, GOP state Rep. Danny McCormick, called abortion "murder," according to The AP.

"The vast majority in this room claim to be pro-life, yet today, when Roe is on the chopping block and we have the clear opportunity to end abortion in our state, we are faltering and trying to explain it away," said McCormick, per NBC News .

This comes after the opinion published by Politico earlier this month appeared to show that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe. v. Wade — which gives women the right to an abortion. It was later confirmed that the document is genuine , but it has yet to be finalized.

Louisiana is one of the states that plan to ban abortion if the landmark ruling is reversed.

Anti-abortion groups also blasted the bill, including Louisiana Right to Life, the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the National Right to Life Committee, per The AP.

NBC News reported that GOP state Rep. Alan Seabaugh also criticized the bill, calling it "unconstitutional."

"We're on the precipice of the most significant pro-life victory in this country in 50 years. We should be celebrating together," Seabaugh said on Thursday, per the outlet.

"We should not be at each other's throats over a bill that is blatantly unconstitutional, makes criminals out of women, would not prevent a single abortion, and, as far as I can tell, was only presented to give a couple of misguided people a platform."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 24

Vicky Thompson
3d ago

Something wrong with the Laws of Louisiana,you get more jail time for killing a bald eagle than you do for killing an innocent baby.

Reply(2)
4
Vicky Thompson
3d ago

Why did Louisiana Lawmakers drop a woman being charged for murder if she murders a baby.It is the same if she kills a 2,3 or a 6 year old child.Murder is murder, they should tried the Louisiana Lawmakers for the murder of an unborn baby.

Reply
2
Brandon Brasket
4d ago

so if the man doesn't want the baby why should he pay child support!! a woman doesn't want it they can kill it but the man doesn't want it now he has to pay for it! just doesn't seem right

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema say they WON'T back killing the filibuster in a blow to Biden's call to pass an abortion law: Democratic Senators back the Senate 'safeguards' after Roe v. Wade leak and calls from Congress to act

Moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are standing firm in support of the filibuster, resisting President Biden's call for Congress to codify abortion rights and calls from within their party to abolish the 60-vote hurdle. 'The filibuster is a protection of democracy,' Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters when pressed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion In Louisiana#The U S Supreme Court#Ap#House#Gop#Scotus#Hb 813#The Associated Press#Democrats
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization, miscarriages and some forms of contraception.The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”On May 11, one day before the state’s House of Representatives will debate the bill, Governor Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that state Rep Danny McCormick’s proposal goes in the “wrong...
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insider

Insider

402K+
Followers
27K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy