Join us for a weekend full of sustainable clamming and kayaking excursions in Netarts Bay May 21-22! SUSTAINABLE CLAMMING ON THE BAY: SATURDAY, MAY 21. Would you like to learn more about the different types of clams in Netarts Bay? Are you new to clamming and would like some tips? Are you curious about distribution patterns, research, and regulations around harvesting? The Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS has you covered.

NETARTS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO