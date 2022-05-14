ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 JUNO Awards Live Stream: Watch Shawn Mendes, Avril Lavigne at ‘Canada’s Grammys’

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZ2jZ_0feLFReV00

The 2022 JUNO Awards are here and this year’s ceremony promises to be a star-studded show taking place live from Toronto, Canada. Hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, the annual music awards show will feature performances from Avril Lavigne and Arcade Fire in addition to a special appearance from Shawn Mendes .

What Are the JUNO Awards?

The JUNO Awards recognize Canada’s best and brightest recording artists across a number of categories. Similar to the Grammy Awards, the JUNOs honor “Album of the Year” and “Single of the Year” (the equivalent of the Grammy’s “Record of the Year”).

Unlike the Grammys, there is also a top JUNO award for “Artist of the Year,” along with a fan-voted “Fan Choice” award.

Launched in 1970 as the “Gold Leaf Awards,” the JUNOs were later renamed to honor Pierre Juneau, the first chairperson of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

When Are the 2022 JUNO Awards? Date, Time, Location

The 2022 JUNO Awards air tomorrow, Sunday May 15 live from Toronto, Ontario. The show will be broadcasting outdoors for the first time, at the Budweiser Stage in downtown Toronto.

The JUNO Awards air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to Get Tickets to the JUNO Awards

While Canada was on lockdown for much of the pandemic, Toronto has now opened up venues to in-person attendance. That means fans hoping to watch the JUNO Awards live will be able to get tickets to the JUNOs online.

We’ve spotted tickets online starting at $95 as of this writing on Ticketmaster.ca.


Buy:
JUNO Awards Tickets
at
$95

How to Watch the JUNO Awards on TV

Canadian viewers will be able to watch the JUNO Awards on TV on CBC, the country’s public broadcaster. Canadians can also tune into the show on CBC Radio One, CBC Music and CBC Gem.

If you want to watch the JUNOs from the U.S., you’ll have to use one of the 2022 JUNO live stream channels below.

How to Stream the 2022 JUNO Awards Online

There are a few ways to watch the JUNO Awards online, whether you live in Canada or not. CBC says it will be offering a JUNO live stream free on CBCMusic.ca/junos , though it’s unclear whether the video content will be geo-blocked in some countries.


Buy:
JUNO Awards Live Stream
at
CBC

Your best bet is to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) like ExpressVPN , which can “hide” your location and reroute your connection to a VPN server in Canada, making the streaming site think you’re there. With a VPN, you’ll be able to watch the JUNOs online from the U.S., as if you were watching in Canada.


Buy:
ExpressVPN
at
$9.99+

A subscription to ExpressVPN starts at just $9.99 a month right now and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. All plans include all ExpressVPN apps, 24/7 customer support, and high-speed unlimited bandwidth so you can use VPN to watch the JUNOs online from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Using a VPN is your best way to watch the JUNO Awards from the U.S., ensuring a stable and secure connection to stream all the performers, speeches and surprises.

JUNO Awards 2022 Nominees, Performers List

Quebecois singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin leads the pack with six JUNO nominations this year, while The Weeknd and Justin Bieber follow with five. Shawn Mendes is also slated to appear at the JUNOs to receive a special International Achievement Award, while R&B star Deborah Cox will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Marvel star Simu Liu is hosting the JUNOs for the first time. He’ll be joined on stage by 11 performers, including Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne, Arkells and Cardin.

Other JUNO performers include West Coast rapper bbno$, Lauren Spencer-Smith (who will perform her hit single “Fingers Crossed”), first-time JUNO Nominee Tesher (performing his international hit “Jalebi Baby”) and DJ Shub, who’s been dubbed the “Godfather of PowWowStep” and is a nominee for Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group Of The Year.

Deborah Cox will also take the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, before she is inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

And the 2022 JUNO Awards will see a special appearance by hometown hero Mendes, who will receive the International Achievement Award. The award is handed out by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to artists who have been a global impact in the music industry. Worth noting: only eight artists have received that honor in the JUNO’s history, with Mendes joining some of the biggest Canadian artists like Shania Twain, Drake and Celine Dion.

