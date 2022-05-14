ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Unleashes Stunning New Video for ‘N95’

By Daniel Kreps
 4 days ago
A day after Kendrick Lamar dropped his much-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , the rapper has unleashed the music video for the standout “N95.”

The new visual features no viral deep faking like on the “ The Heart Part 5 ” video; instead, Lamar — who serves as co-director on the clip alongside Dave Free — offers a barrage of stunning imagery thats casts Lamar himself in different roles, from the rapper-as-Jesus floating in crucifix fashion over the ocean to a piano-playing crooner in a luxurious apartment flanked by women.

According to the video’s credits, “N95” was filmed in both Dallas and Lamar’s native Los Angeles.

The “N95” visual caps a surge of new Lamar happenings this week after years of near-inactivity. In addition to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , the rapper announced Friday he’ll embark on a Big Steppers World Tour that kicks off this summer.

