Catoosa County, GA

Catoosa First Responders Bravely Rescued Woman Trapped in Burning Home

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 4 days ago

Catoosa County is congratulating two first responders who bravely rescued a woman who was trapped in a burning home....

sky21.com

Comments / 1

Related
hometownheadlines.com

Officers detail 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County: As Bartow deputies chase a drug suspect on I-75, the Chattanooga man blows by a fatal accident scene, is stopped minutes later but not before his truck slams into an ATV, killing a Calhoun man.

The following narrative is based on reports from the Georgia State Patrol, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, radio station WBHF and the Bartow County Jail. The suspect in the chase now faces seven counts including terroristic threats, drug trafficking and aggravated assault. It...
CALHOUN, GA
WDEF

Neighbor Helps Save Family From Burning Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A family was woken up by a neighbor and was able to escape a house fire in Lookout Valley early Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022. The fire was initially reported by that neighbor at 3:50 AM via a 911 call which prompted the Chattanooga Fire Department to respond. After calling for help, the neighbor rushed over to the house and banged on the windows which alerted the sleeping family comprised of a couple and their newborn baby to the fire. The family was able to escape without injury thanks to the actions of the neighbor.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Mother thanks Chattanooga first responders for saving son's life

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mom credits first responders for saving her son's life, and wanted to make sure they got proper recognition Wednesday morning. Back in April, Kaine Varnell was found unresponsive on the garage floor of his Chattanooga home. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga firefighters and EMS crews all...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WXIA 11 Alive

Crash shuts down Cobb County road, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A "serious injury crash" shut down a Cobb County road Tuesday night, officers said. Cobb County Police tweeted Terrell Mill Road was closed as authorities investigate the crash. Officers said the I-75 express lane entrance and exit ramps at Terrell Mill Road were also shut down. Officials said the road has since reopened.
COBB COUNTY, GA
sky21.com

Police Chase Ends With Four Flat Tires

A 41-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a chase in Polk County. It all started around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the Rockmart Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Kia Sedona on Highway 278 / Industrial Drive. The vehicle failed to yield, and a...
CEDARTOWN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw home invasion caught on camera

Masked criminals stormed a home after using a Taser on the person who opened the door. The home is used as an Airbnb and the family staying there had no idea what the incident was all about.
KENNESAW, GA
wbhfradio.org

A high-speed chase originating in Bartow ends with fatality in Gordon County.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a gray Nissan Titan along Highway 53 traveling east in Gordon County. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a Bartow County Deputy utilized the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The Nissan Titan, driven by Joshua T. Eaker, began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north edge of the roadway and into a ditch at a very high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan struck an ATV which was traveling west in the ditch. The ATV’s operator, 48-year-old Dustin Cody Thomas of Calhoun, was fatally injured. After striking Thomas, the Nissan Titan came to a final rest, partially blocking the highway’s westbound lane. Eaker was booked into the Bartow County Jail and charged with one count of felony assault. No Troopers or Deputies were injured during this crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
sky21.com

Violent Altercation Gets Woman Arrested

Michele Leigh Morris, 42 of Lindale, was arrested after a violent altercation at a hoe on Dewberry Lane. Reports said that Morris violently broke a window, dryer vent and exhaust vent to the home. She then proceeded to hit the victim’s chest, while placing her in fear of receiving further injury.
LINDALE, GA
weisradio.com

Collinsville Fire Truck Hit Saturday Morning, No Firefighters Hurt; Driver of Other Vehicle Air-Lifted for Treatment

A vehicle struck a parked City of Collinsville fire truck about 7:00 Saturday morning. The fire truck was being used to block traffic to another nearby wreck that had taken place a short time earlier. Fortunately, no firefighters were injured in that collision – however the other driver, identified as a male resident of Ft Payne had to be airlifted to UAB in Birmingham for the treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
nowhabersham.com

4-year-old lifeflighted to hospital after crash on GA 365

A late-night crash Sunday on GA 365 near the Habersham/Stephens County line sent five people to the hospital. Among the injured were two young children, one of whom was airlifted as a precaution. According to the Georgia State Patrol, around 11:30 p.m., a Toyota Camry rear-ended a Honda CRV that...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
mcnewstn.com

Power and internet outage centered in Jasper result of hit and run accident

Jasper, Tenn. – Late last week, a power outage extended throughout Marion County following an apparent vehicle collision with a cable and caused significant damage to the line as a whole. Several utility entities suffered a loss of service during the repairs. As an added twist, there seemed to be no information on the vehicle responsible for the debacle. Most locations that were powerless following the incident were restored power, but the rerouting of traffic far exceeded the outage.
JASPER, TN

Comments / 0

