When Tulisa entered the show as a judge it was obvious she was trying to advance her career as a solo artist. Being the winning judge brings you good attention which Cheryl Cole got as well which got her a number one single. She didn’t have the strongest category but she was able to mentor Little Mix to victory by working things in their favour. The campaigns against Misha and Janet started early who were the strongest contenders. Misha was the most talented and versatile act at only 19 years of age, and also a hip hop artist which was also Tulisa’s market. Behind the “protecting my acts” moral high ground act, did Tulisa really ruin Misha because if she won it could have hurt her own solo career? If it had been another year with other judges, would Misha have been able to win and avoid the scandal?

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO