ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Mr. Timms on Most Wanted List in Polk County

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polk County Police Department has updated their most wanted list to include a 36-year-old Jason Lee Timms....

sky21.com

Comments / 7

Related
wbhfradio.org

A high-speed chase originating in Bartow ends with fatality in Gordon County.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a gray Nissan Titan along Highway 53 traveling east in Gordon County. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a Bartow County Deputy utilized the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The Nissan Titan, driven by Joshua T. Eaker, began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north edge of the roadway and into a ditch at a very high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan struck an ATV which was traveling west in the ditch. The ATV’s operator, 48-year-old Dustin Cody Thomas of Calhoun, was fatally injured. After striking Thomas, the Nissan Titan came to a final rest, partially blocking the highway’s westbound lane. Eaker was booked into the Bartow County Jail and charged with one count of felony assault. No Troopers or Deputies were injured during this crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
sky21.com

Police Chase Ends With Four Flat Tires

A 41-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a chase in Polk County. It all started around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the Rockmart Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Kia Sedona on Highway 278 / Industrial Drive. The vehicle failed to yield, and a...
CEDARTOWN, GA
weisradio.com

Northwest Georgia Woman Facing Multiple Drug Charges in Cherokee County

A northwest Georgia woman is facing a long list of drug charges in Cherokee County. Susan Hinson, age 51 of Rome, was arrested shortly before 5:00pm Tuesday, charged with two counts of the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Trafficking and Possession with Intent to Distribute. She was additionally charged with the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd Degree. She was released around 10:30 that same night after posting bond.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
sky21.com

Cherokee County, AL Women Arrested on Drug Charges

Two Cherokee County woman were arrested on drug charges overnight. Wendy Ball, age 50 of Centre, was booked into jail just after 9:30 Monday night – and released shortly before 1:00am today (Tuesday), after making bail. Ball was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile Reagan Johnson, age 23 of Gaylesville, was booked in on the same charges just after 1:00 this morning (Tuesday) and released about 2:30am after making bond.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
hometownheadlines.com

Officers detail 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County: As Bartow deputies chase a drug suspect on I-75, the Chattanooga man blows by a fatal accident scene, is stopped minutes later but not before his truck slams into an ATV, killing a Calhoun man.

The following narrative is based on reports from the Georgia State Patrol, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, radio station WBHF and the Bartow County Jail. The suspect in the chase now faces seven counts including terroristic threats, drug trafficking and aggravated assault. It...
CALHOUN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted List#Domestic Violence#Jason Lee#Violent Crime#Gmc Sierra
sky21.com

Arrest Made In Connection With Canton, GA Shooting Incident

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Press Release – Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies responded to a “shots fired call” Tuesday afternoon, May 10, on Carmichael Circle in the Carmichael Farms subdivision. When deputies arrived, they observed five shell casings in the roadway. Deputies made contact with the homeowner who...
CANTON, GA
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in DeKalb County

On Monday, agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 68 and I-59 in Collinsville, and during the stop approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia with an undisclosed amount of cash was confiscated. Two people were...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Crash shuts down Cobb County road, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A "serious injury crash" shut down a Cobb County road Tuesday night, officers said. Cobb County Police tweeted Terrell Mill Road was closed as authorities investigate the crash. Officers said the I-75 express lane entrance and exit ramps at Terrell Mill Road were also shut down. Officials said the road has since reopened.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, May 16th

Joshua Henson, age 29 of Centre – Bail Jumping, Alias Writ of Arrest, Failure to Appear, Attempting to Elude and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree;. Jonathan McGatha, age 39 of Piedmont – Alias Writ if Arrest;. and. Demerius Stubbs, age 24 of Cedartown, Georgia – Giving False...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WGAU

Suspected drug trafficker busted in Hall Co

A month-long investigation ended with a man being charged with drug trafficking and gun charges. Hall County sheriff’s deputies say they conducted a search warrant at 40-year-old Milton Marshall’s Gainesville home. Deputies say they found 32 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of methamphetamine, 24 fentanyl tablets and some...
mcnewstn.com

Arrests in South Pittsburg for distribution weight drug possession

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – A quiet, residential street came to be the setting of a wide police effort to execute a search warrant in South Pittsburg late last week. Officers with the South Pittsburg Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th & 31st Judicial Districts Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol descended on the home on Holly Avenue.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WRBL News 3

Wanted LaGrange man arrested after four-hour stand-off with police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, around 12:40 p.m., LaGrange Police noticed a stolen Nissan Rogue parked at 1105 Troup St., in LaGrange, Georgia. The vehicle was stolen in Warner Robbins, Georgia, by Jacoby Futch, 37, from LaGrange, Georgia. Authorities discovered Futch, who had numerous outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm in […]
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy