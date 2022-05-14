ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

More chances of precipitation Saturday; the end of the weekend will be different

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
More chances of precipitation Saturday. Snow for the higher elevations with rain sticking to the lower elevations. There is a possibility of some thunderstorms with this wave of energy moving across the region Saturday. That moisture will move southeast through the day and out of the area by the overnight hours.

A high-pressure system will move in Sunday, which will be more of a quiet and dry day with temperatures a bit warmer in the upper 60s low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead, there will be another chance of more precipitation the start of the work week and these chances will continue through the end of the week and into next weekend with cooler temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Showers early then clearing overnight. Low near 42°F

Tomorrow… Mostly sunny with warm and dry conditions. High near 71°F

Tomorrow night… A few clouds at times. Low near 47°F

Q2 News

Q2 News

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

