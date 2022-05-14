ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Ratings: Charmed Up, Dynasty Down in Wake of Cancellations

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eS09K_0feLDYu000

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s recently cancelled Charmed this Friday drew 370,000 total viewers (its best audience since March 18) while steady with a 0.1 demo rating.

The similarly terminal Dynasty meanwhile slipped to its third-smallest audience ever (190K) while holding onto its 0.0 demo rating.

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.1 million viewers/0.4 rating) and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.8 mil/0.4) both dipped week-to-week yet tied for the nightly demo win, with the former also delivering Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.1 mil/0.2) was steady even with Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods respectively on forever and summer hiatus, and NBC’s The Blacklist (2.7 mil/0.2) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

BOSTON, MA
