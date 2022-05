"Aman" means peaceful in Sanskrit, and that's exactly what this new luxurious hotel wants to become: a peaceful retreat within the hustle and bustle of the city. The highly-anticipated Aman New York is the latest addition to the worldwide list of Thai-born Aman properties. The new hotel, which is located in the iconic Crown Building in Manhattan (on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue), will start welcoming guests on August 2, while reservations will open a few days earlier on July 25.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO