LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out two large fires in Llano County on Tuesday night. As of around 10:50 p.m., a fire along State Highway 71 just west of FM 2233 was estimated at 50 acres and was 20% contained. Another, larger fire was burning along State Highway 71 closer to Llano city, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office told KVUE. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, that fire was threatening some structures in the area.

LLANO COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO