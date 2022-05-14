ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sam Tomkins leads Catalans Dragons to thumping win over Warrington

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqRE2_0feLC6cm00
Sam Tomkins (second right) starred for Catalans Dragons in their win against Warrington.

Catalans Dragons inflicted Warrington’s seventh defeat of the season with a second-half peppering in Perpignan.

Sam Tomkins returned early from his broken leg to torment the Wolves with a dynamic display from full-back, including eight crucial goal-kicks which were decisive in what had been an edgy contest until three very late tries.

Warrington had nerves of steel early in this game as they held the Dragons 6-6 at half-time but five second-half tries from Mitch Pearce, Julian Bousquet, Gil Dudson, Fouad Yaha and Arthur Mourgue saw the Dragons worthy winners.

Tomkins was first to trouble the scoreboard with a ninth-minute penalty goal after Warrington second-rower Oliver Holmes was punished for a high tackle on Mourgue.

But the Wolves scrum-half George Williams turned the tide with two breaks which led to winger Connor Wrench scoring the first try of the game in the right corner, Peter Mata’utia on target from the touchline with the conversion to make it 6-2.

Young French centre Matthieu Laguerre soon crossed the line for Catalans but referee Liam Moore ruled he had not grounded the ball properly. However, there was nothing wrong with Tom Davies’ 23rd-minute touchdown after he collected a clever slip-pass from the tackle by his centre Tyrone May to level the scores.

It was the introduction of giant prop Sam Kasiano from the bench which really fired up the Dragons as he and fellow front-row replacement Dudson had Warrington on the rack with a series of powerful and punishing runs.

But Catalans could not turn pressure into points and the two teams remained level at 6-6 at half-time.

The Dragons came out firing after the break with an early penalty from Tomkins but Warrington hit back with a 70-metre break by Wrench, ended by a tackle from Tomkins.

The game was paused when Warrington full-back Josh Thewlis needed attention for an apparent injury and Catalans were then forced into making a goal-line drop-out. Pearce then went high on Thewlis and up stepped Peter Mata’utia to level the scores once more with a penalty.

Catalans then worked the ball to the other end of the field where Pearce side-stepped and twisted over the line, needing video referee evidence to prove he had grounded the ball, and Tomkins added the conversion to make it 14-8 in the 57th minute.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

The Dragons trapped Thewlis in his own in-goal area to force another drop from between the posts and Warrington went further behind to a 65th-minute penalty when Jason Clarke was deemed to have interfered at the play-the-ball.

Indiscipline again cost Warrington when Tomkins was taken out with a high shot and from the resulting field position, prop Bousquet found a gap in the line to score from short range. Tomkins’ successful conversion stretched the lead to 22-8 with 10 minutes left to play.

Kasiano then burst up the middle of the pitch to release Dudson who slid over the line beneath the posts, Tomkins adding the conversion for 28-8.

Then Kasiano cut loose again to put winger Yaha in at the left corner, the try making him the club’s all-time top try-scorer with 88 touchdowns before Yaha then turned provider for French scrum-half Mourgue who rounded off the scoring in the final minute.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nigel Clough hails ‘incredible’ Mansfield as they beat Northampton to Wembley

Nigel Clough hailed the “incredible” achievement of reaching the League Two playoff final after Mansfield’s 3-1 aggregate win over Northampton. The Stags carried a 2-1 lead from the first leg and then built on that when Stephen McLaughlin fired home 31 minutes into Wednesday’s return game at Sixfields. A gritty and determined defensive effort then saw off heavy Northampton pressure in the second half and secured Mansfield’s place at Wembley.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

EFL Championship playoffs, schedule, scores: Huddersfield crush Luton's Premier League dreams with late winner

The richest prize in sport is tantalizingly within reach as three teams are still standing in the EFL Championship. Only one of Huddersfield, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest can join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season's Premier League; the battle to escape the playoffs is now well underway. The first spot in the final has been booked by Huddersfield with one of Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest joining them at Wembley on May 29.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Clarke
Person
Josh Thewlis
Person
Liam Moore
BBC

Newcastle Falcons sign Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on two-year contract

Premiership club Newcastle have signed Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old can also play at full-back and has made 23 appearances for the Swansea side. The former Wales Under-20 international will join up with the Falcons ahead of next season. "Moving to Newcastle is an exciting...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warrington#Catalans Dragons#The Rack#Wolves#French
The Guardian

Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

How to get your home ready to sell and get the best price

It sounds obvious but it is worth asking yourself why you want to sell your house and whether you will achieve what you want from the sale. Simon Shinerock, the chair of Choices Estate Agency, says it is worth checking out the area you want to move to and speaking to a mortgage broker to make sure you can get the finance for your next purchase. “Think about your linked purchase – will it dovetail [with your move]? Are you willing to move into rented accommodation if it doesn’t?” Shinerock says. These are all things that could determine how you feel about an offer from a buyer later.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

279K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy