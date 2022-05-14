ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

After Covid, crime swells in New Zealand’s empty city centres

By Tess McClure in Auckland
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9Jja_0feLBpmf00
Few vehicles are seen on roads at night in Auckland amid the surge in violent crime since pre-pandemic times.

In downtown Auckland, violent crime rates are up 30% from pre-pandemic levels, while shootings in Wellington have left residents shaken

In the early evening, light leeches quickly from Auckland’s central business district, and the people follow. Offices regurgitate workers on to the streets, but their numbers are still thin – of the thousands sent to work from home, many have yet to return. Shopfronts on Queen Street, the main shopping artery, are pockmarked by For Lease signs. By late evening, the street is deserted. On many shop windows, owners have rolled down steel grates.

Already emptied out by Covid-19, some of New Zealand’s cities are now facing a spike in crime. Police data released to RNZ indicated violent crime rates in Auckland, the largest city, were up 30% from pre-pandemic levels, and remained steady compared to the year before – despite months of lockdown keeping people indoors. In Wellington, recent shootings left some residents shaken. A series of “ram-raids”, where offenders drive cars into glass shopfronts and rob them, have dominated the headlines. The age of some alleged offenders has come as a particular shock: police report apprehending children as young as 11 behind the wheels of stolen cars.

By international standards, New Zealand’s cities tend to be relatively safe, and headlines in recent months sometimes contain a hint of incredulity. “Why is there gang warfare in central Wellington?” one asks. “‘What the hell is happening?’: Another ram raid in Auckland,” says another.

Social service agencies and police say that behind the headlines is a simmering mixture of social deprivation, exacerbated by the stresses of the pandemic, and a cohort of New Zealanders who slipped through the cracks of government support schemes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiKG0_0feLBpmf00
Covid restrictions and lockdowns saw many New Zealand streets empty. Photograph: Jamie Fraser/Getty Images/iStock

Deserted and vulnerable

In downtown Auckland, the Māori wardens move through the shopping district in a small flock of hi-vis vests. They pause to give a cigarette to a woman they call “auntie”. She sits near the base of the Sky Tower, Auckland city’s best-known symbol, feet bare, beanie pulled down to her eyes. “We say auntie, uncle, cousin, because they are an auntie and uncle or cousin to somebody. It’s that simple,” says Blaine Hoete, one of the wardens who looks after central Auckland.

The wardens call themselves the “eyes and ears” of the city. Many have spent years giving out food and assistance, or walking on community patrols. On the streets, they say, there is growing desperation.

“Even though the government has poured a lot of money into the Covid sector, there’s still a gap in terms of those that are hooked up,” says warden Grace Ngaroimata Le Gros of Te Tai Taukerau. Those that fall through those cracks, she says, “don’t even get looked at – so they struggle and revert to the streets, and small petty crime”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7GwV_0feLBpmf00
Grace Ngaroimata Le Gros, a financial consultant and Māori warden, says social deprivation and disconnection from the pandemic has contributed to rising crime in Auckland. Photograph: Tess McClure/The Guardian

They are particularly concerned for children and teenagers, who started dropping off-radar when Covid-19 closed schools. Last week, principals said one in five students was absent last term.

Hoete says some have been gone much longer. “You have rangatahi [young people] that weren’t going to school for … two years. That’s a long time,” he says. “We’re talking about the children … who are street-smart, but educationally below the line. And their street smarts took over.”

In recent years the makeup of the city has also shifted dramatically, as the government – short on state housing – opted to place those in urgent need into motels. “You had a lot of emergency housing spilling out on to the streets,” he says. “And they didn’t spill out on to the bright, lit up streets – they spilled into the dark dingy streets.”

Those surrounding streets have also been empty. While formal lockdowns and most restrictions ended in March, repopulation of New Zealand’s inner cities has been gradual. According to pedestrian count data by the Heart of the City, Auckland’s central business association, pedestrian numbers are still well below this time last year, with some areas down 40% or more.

That emptiness may be a key reason for the inner-city crime spikes, says University of Canterbury criminologist Jarrod Gilbert. He cites the theory that for most crime to occur, it needs a likely offender, a suitable target and the absence of a capable guardian – people who, simply by their presence, discourage crime from happening.

Even if offenders and targets remain the same, in New Zealand’s cities right now, “there’s the issue of capable guardians”, he says. “Spaces that are populated by large amounts of people inhibit crime.” And emptiness can beget emptiness: if people feel unsafe, they’re less likely to come out – making environments feel increasingly deserted and vulnerable.

The rise in crime itself, and the maelstrom of media coverage that accompanied it, are becoming a political issue for the government, which this month announced more than half a billion dollars in extra police funding, one of the biggest spending packages announced in the lead-up to the annual budget announcement. The $562m, to be spent on police over the next four years, will create a ratio assigning one police officer to every 480 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xck48_0feLBpmf00
In Wellington, recent shootings left some residents shaken. Photograph: Zunwen Su/Getty Images/EyeEm

But the Māori wardens – alongside other social service agencies - say the robberies and ram-raids are symptoms of a set of social problems that New Zealand has struggled to make progress on: housing affordability, inequality and the rising cost of living.

“If we wanted to address the situation, it [has to be] the housing situation, says Hoete. “And if we wanted to address the influence of rangatahi, and all that trauma that they’re causing … we need to remove the financial stress within the homes.”

The return of people to the city’s streets will also help, says Matarora Smith. Even in recent weeks, there’s been a shift, she says, as she walks to the office’s exit.

“It’s cool seeing that much people. Because for a while it was dead.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#New Zealand Government#Rnz
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

How to get your home ready to sell and get the best price

It sounds obvious but it is worth asking yourself why you want to sell your house and whether you will achieve what you want from the sale. Simon Shinerock, the chair of Choices Estate Agency, says it is worth checking out the area you want to move to and speaking to a mortgage broker to make sure you can get the finance for your next purchase. “Think about your linked purchase – will it dovetail [with your move]? Are you willing to move into rented accommodation if it doesn’t?” Shinerock says. These are all things that could determine how you feel about an offer from a buyer later.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

279K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy